Mini Ratna e-commerce firm MSTC files IPO papers with SEBI

MSTC Limited, a Mini Ratna works under Ministry of Steel, has filed the draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 31 for the public issue.

The Government of India will dilute its stake in the company by selling 1.76 crore equity shares (representing 25 percent of total paid-up equity) through offer for sale.

The company is engaged in providing e-commerce related services across diversified industry segment offering e-auction/e-sale, e-procurement services and development of customized software/solutions and also is a major player in trading of bulk raw material.

Equirus Capital Private Limited is the sole book running lead manager to this offer and Alankit Assignments Limited is the registrar to this offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Incorporated in 1964 as a trading company to regulate the export of scrap, the company has grown into a large diversified, multi-product services and trading company. It was a canalising agent for import of ferrous scrap until 1992. After de-canalisation, the company has established itself as one of the major players in trading of bulk industrial raw material and one of the leading e-commerce service providers in the country.

The company entered into the recycling business through a 50:50 joint venture with Mahindra Intertrade Limited (MIL) for setting up a shredding plant and collection centers across the country. The company divided its business in three main verticals - e-commerce, trading, and recycling through the joint venture company (Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited) with MIL.