Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Price band set at Rs 877-880/sh

The Rs 1,204-crore initial public offering of diagnostics company Metropolis Healthcare will open for subscription on April 3. The price band has been set at Rs 877-880 per share.

The issue comprising 1,36,85,095 equity shares will close on April 5.

The IPO includes an offer for sale of up to 62,72,335 equity shares by promoter Dr Sushil Kanubhai Shah and up to 74,12,760 shares by CA Lotus Investments (investor selling shareholder).

The offer includes a reservation of up to 3 lakh equity shares for subscription by eligible employees.

The company is expected to raise Rs 1,204.3 crore at the upper end of price band. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 17 equity shares and in multiples of 17 equity shares thereafter. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

JM Financial, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the offer.