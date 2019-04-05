Metropolis Healthcare IPO oversubscribed 6 times on interest from QIB

The initial public offering of Metropolis Healthcare has received good response from qualified institutional as well as retail investors on April 5, the last day of subscription.

The Rs 1,204-crore public issue, so far, has been subscribed 5.8 times, as per subscription data available on exchanges. It received bids for 4.44 crore equity shares against IPO size of 76.61 lakh equity shares (excluding anchor investors' portion), at 17:15 hours IST.

The reserved portion for qualified institutional investors has seen subscription of 8.87 times and non-institutional investors 3 times while retail investors part is subscribed 2 times.

The public offer of diagnostics chain opened for subscription on April 3, with a price band of Rs 877-880 per share.

The company raised Rs 530 crore by selling shares to anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale. It allotted 60,23,293 equity shares to 26 anchor investors at Rs 880 per unit.

Among the anchor investors are Small Cap World Fund, Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust, Sundaram Mutual Fund, UTI Equity Fund, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund.

It is an offer for sale. Promoter Sushil Shah will offload 62,72,335 shares, while investor CA Lotus Investments, a part of Carlyle Group, will sell 74,12,760 shares through the IPO, which reserved 3 lakh shares for employees.

Shah had said the promoters would utilise the proceeds to retire their debt.

The Carlyle Group owns 31 percent stake in the company and the rest is owned by promoters.

JM Financial, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the lead managers to the offer.