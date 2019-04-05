App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Metropolis Healthcare IPO oversubscribed 5.84 times on interest from QIB

The reserved portion for qualified institutional investors has seen subscription of 8.88 times and non-institutional investors 3.03 times while retail investors part is subscribed 2.21 times.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offering of Metropolis Healthcare has received good response from qualified institutional as well as retail investors on April 5, the last day of subscription.

The Rs 1,204-crore public issue has subscribed 5.84 times, as per subscription data available on exchanges. It received bids for 4.47 crore equity shares against IPO size of 76.61 lakh equity shares (excluding anchor investors' portion), at 21:00 hours IST.

The reserved portion for qualified institutional investors has seen subscription of 8.88 times and non-institutional investors 3.03 times while retail investors part is subscribed 2.21 times.

The public offer of diagnostics chain opened for subscription on April 3, with a price band of Rs 877-880 per share.

related news

The company raised Rs 530 crore by selling shares to anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale. It allotted 60,23,293 equity shares to 26 anchor investors at Rs 880 per unit.

Among the anchor investors are Small Cap World Fund, Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust, Sundaram Mutual Fund, UTI Equity Fund, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund.

It is an offer for sale. Promoter Sushil Shah will offload 62,72,335 shares, while investor CA Lotus Investments, a part of Carlyle Group, will sell 74,12,760 shares through the IPO, which reserved 3 lakh shares for employees.

Shah had said the promoters would utilise the proceeds to retire their debt.

The Carlyle Group owns 31 percent stake in the company and the rest is owned by promoters.

JM Financial, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the lead managers to the offer.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #IPO - Issues Open #Metropolis Healthcare

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Be Careful In Your Utterances In Future, EC Tells Adityanath Over 'Mod ...

WATCH | Breaking Bairtstow-Warner Partnership Early Key for MI: Badani

FirstPost CNN-News18: The National Trust Survey

Kolkata Police Chief Anuj Sharma Replaced Fortnight After Appointment, ...

Erdogan Accuses US, Europe of 'Meddling' In Turkey's Internal Affairs ...

As Remains Return of Martyred BSF Jawan, Poll Campaigning Turns Into T ...

David Malpass, US Treasury Official, Named World Bank President

Every Parent in India Wants Their Child to Become An IAS Officer: Juna ...

When Jagjivan Ram Played Moderator Between Indira Gandhi And Sam Manek ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha polls: BJP has edge in Assam's tea belts as locals blame for ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth falters against Chen Long to lose ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: Negi removes Robin Uthap ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Varun Dhawan reacts to reports of replacing Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2

Rahul Gandhi attends to injured journalist in Kerala, carries him to t ...

Katrina Kaif runs with open arms as she clocks in 20 million Instagram ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra chills after an intense session ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Idea of an actress making a comeback is derogator ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.