Metro Brands IPO shares trade at 5% premium in grey market after issue closes

Metro Brands IPO

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands, which launched its initial public offering on December 10, was trading at a premium of Rs 25 in the grey market on December 14, as per data from IPO Watch. This indicates a 5 percent premium at the upper end of the issue price band of Rs 485-500 per share.

The specialty footwear retail brand’s IPO was subscribed 3.64 times on the final day, December 14, receiving bids for 6.96 crore shares as against the IPO size of 1.91 crore shares.

While the retail investor portion was subscribed 1.13 times, the qualified institutional buyers portion was booked 8.49 times and non-institutional 3.02 times.

The company is well-known for its brands like Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinci and J Fontini. It also offers third party brands like Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, Florsheim and Fitflop.

While Axis Capital and Angel One had a “neutral” outlook on the issue, IDBI Capital, Canara Bank, GEPL Capital and Hem Securities recommended “subscribe”. BP Wealth advises “subscribing for listing gains” and Nirmal Bang said investors could “subscribe for long term”.

“The management is looking to open 260 stores in next 3 years. MBL has grown at CAGR of 16-17% in last 10 years. MBL has one of the best and consistent EBITDA margins among the listed peers and highest realization per unit. We believe this is owing to its asset light model and focus on the customer nerve by keeping close track of consumer preferences,” Nirmal Bang said in a note.

IDBI Capital also believes Metro’s aggressive plans for store addition and product portfolio expansion would cater to growing demand in branded footwear and pave the way for sustainable earnings growth.

However, it noted that rising competition from online players and a likely third wave of Covid-19 could pose risks to Metro Brands’ growth.

“In terms of valuations, the post-issue TTM P/E works out to 91x (at the upper end of the issue price band), which is high considering MBL’s historical top-line & bottom-line CAGR of ~9% and ~6% respectively over FY18-20,” noted Angel One.

In FY21, the company reported net profit of Rs 68.2 crore, down 56 percent from FY20. And in H1FY22, its net profit stood at Rs 43.1 crore. Its net sales, meanwhile, fell from Rs 1,285 crore in FY20 to Rs 800 crore in FY21.

The company is expected to finalise its share allotment on December 17, post which unsuccessful bidders will get refunds on December 20 and successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts on December 21.

Metro Brands is likely to list on the BSE and National Stock Exchange on December 22.

