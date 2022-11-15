 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Medanta to debut today | Will it make investors happy?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:01 AM IST

A major portion of the IPO was an offer for sale by existing investors and subscription numbers were lower than expected.

Global Health, the operator of the Medanta chain of hospitals, is unlikely to make investors happy when it debuts on the stock exchanges on November 16 as experts expect the shares to be little changed or gain only moderately at the opening despite a healthy equity market environment.

The lower-than-expected subscription numbers during the initial public offering, a major portion of which was an offer for sale by existing investors, and the muted response in categories other than qualified institutional buyers are expected to result in moderate gains on listing.

The grey market did not indicate a bumper listing, either. Medanta shares traded at a 5-7 percent premium in the grey market, analysts said. Investors generally look at the grey market, an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares, to get a hint of the expected price of shares making their debut after an IPO.

“A mute listing will be expected because there was not much for the investor on the table in terms of valuation, less than standard subscription numbers, and the nature of the major proportion in this issue being an offer for sale. The current grey market premium is around 6 percent above its issue price,” said Parth Nyati, founder of Tradingo.

Global Health is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers operating in north and east India under the brand Medanta.

“The issuer has good patient volumes and cost efficiency and its financial profile also shows an increasing trend. Nevertheless, the promoter shareholding would come down to 33 percent post-IPO. Finally, the issue is fairly priced at a P/E of 43 as compared to the average industry P/E of 51.93,” said Nyati, who had assigned the Medanta IPO only for long-term investors.