Medanta IPO Day 2 | Offer subscribed 36%, retail portion booked 17%

The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health, which operates the Medanta change of hospitals, garnered bids for 1.68 crore equity shares against an offer size of 4.67 crore, a subscription of 36 percent, by November 4 morning, the second day of bidding.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) had bid for 55 percent of the shares allotted to them, while non-institutional investors, or high networth individuals, had bought 55 percent of the portion set aside for them.

The portion set aside for retail investors was booked 17 percent.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Global Health is looking to raise 2,205.57 crore through the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 1,705.57 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 319-336 a share.

Founded by renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan, Global Health is one of the largest private multispeciality tertiary care providers operating in north and east regions of India.

The company operates five hospitals with a bed capacity of 2,467 and occupancy rate of 59.57 percent in the quarter ended June FY23, having core specialties of cardiology, cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, and orthopaedics, the offer document says.

"Global Health's identity is Medanta brand and the reputation of Dr Trehan besides the flagship Medanta The Medicity hospital, Gurugram. At the upper price band, it is valued at ~21x FY22 EV/EBITDA," said ICICI Direct.

It assigned subscribe rating to the IPO on the back of improving financials, decent valuation and growing investors interest in the hospitals space.

