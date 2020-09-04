172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipo|mazagon-dock-shipbuilders-may-launch-ipo-by-october-5798571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 03:39 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders may launch IPO by October

Looking to raise Rs 700-800 crore, the government is likely to sell a 10-15 percent stake in the company, CNBC-TV18 has said.

Moneycontrol News

State-owned warship maker Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders may launch its initial public offering (IPO) by October 2020, CNBC-TV18 has said.

The government is likely to sell 10-15 percent stake in the company via public offer and could look at selling 2.3-3.3 crore equity shares, the business channel quoted sources as saying

The government could be looking to raise Rs 700-800 crore via Mazagon Dock IPO, which was to be launched in September 2019 but the plan was shelved due to low demand.

Close

In the year ended March 2020, the company's profit stood at Rs 415 crore on revenue of Rs 5,566 crore.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 03:39 pm

