Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO allotment finalised: Check the status in five simple steps

The unblocking of funds from ASBA account or refunds are expected to be completed around October 8 and shares will be credited to all eligible investors by October 9. Shares will list on exchanges on October 12.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The initial public offering (IPO) allotment of the country's largest defence company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has been finalised on October 8.

Generally, the processing happens on working days. Hence, unblocking of funds from ASBA account or refunds are expected to be completed around October 8 and shares will be credited to all eligible investors by October 9. Shares will list on exchanges on October 12.

Here are five easy steps that can help you know the share allotment:

As Alankit Assignments is the registrar to the public issue, you can check its website for the allotment status:

1) Select Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in the dropdown menu
2) Check box either on application number or depository ID/client ID or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
3) If you check box "Application Number" then select application type (ASBA/NON ASBA) in dropdown and enter the application number.
If you check box DP ID/Client ID or PAN, then enter DP ID/Client ID or PAN accordingly;
4) Enter "CAPCHA" in the box (which is available in numeric form, calculate and enter)

5) Press or click on the "Search" button.

You can also check the allotment status on the BSE website:

1) Check box "Equity" in issue type
2) Select "Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders" in the dropdown under the issue name
3) Enter your application number
4) Enter PAN

5) Press or click the "Search" button.

Once the abovementioned information is correct, then you will see your application status. You can see the number of shares subscribed to and the number of shares allotted on the page.

All about the IPO allotment process for retail investors

The Rs 444-crore public issue of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders witnessed overwhelming response from investors as it was subscribed 157.4 times during September 29-October 1.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 10:49 am

tags #IPO - News #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

