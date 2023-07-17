Matrix Gas and Renewables files IPO papers, raises Rs 7.45 crore via private placement

Matrix Gas & Renewables is mainly in the business of natural gas aggregation.

Gas aggregator Matrix Gas and Renewables has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Emerge platform of National Stock Exchange of India for fundraising through an initial public offering.

The public issue of 56 lakh equity shares comprises only a fresh issue portion and there is no offer for sale part. This is an SME issue and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The company has already raised Rs 7.45 crore via private placement of 5.64 lakh equity shares on July 6. The shares were allotted at a price of Rs 132 per share.

Total of 24 investors invested in the company via private placement including Ashneer Grover, Gunavanthkumar G Vaid, Singhvi Heritage LLP, Ash Grover LLP, Wow Investments, Touchstone Ventures LLP, Shagun Capital Ventures, and Nandura Estates.

The fresh issue proceeds will mainly be utilised for working capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes.

Promoters - Anmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, Chirag Nareshbhai Kotecha, and his wife Disha Chirag Kotecha - hold 89.09 percent shareholding in Matrix Gas and the rest is held by the public.

Matrix Gas & Renewables is mainly in the business of natural gas aggregation i.e. sourcing and marketing of natural gas. It was incorporated as Gensol Renewables in March 2018 and then changed the name to Matrix Gas and Renewables in February 2022.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the merchant banker to the issue.