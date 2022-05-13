 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Markets With Santo & CJ | Is it the right time to buy Nazara, IRCTC and Paytm?

Moneycontrol Video
May 13, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Fear gauge India VIX slides 5 percent hinting at short covering. Watch this video to know what is driving Titan, IRCTC, Paytm, RBL Bank and Nazara.

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #IRCTC #Markets With Santo &amp; CJ #Nazara_Santo And CJ
first published: May 13, 2022 02:56 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.