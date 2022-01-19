Market trade lower for second consecutive day: 6 factors that are dragging the indices

India's benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices declined for second straight session falling over 1.4% each tracking losses in global equities amid expectations of rate hike by federal reserve and surge in crude oil prices. Sensex and Nifty lost 828 points and 338 points respectively in two sessions.

Here are six factors that are dragging the market lower:

Global markets fall: Globally, markets witnessing selling pressure following a surge in US treasury yield amid rate hike worries. US 10 year yield hit two year high which indicates that investors are preparing for the possibility of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Next US Fed meeting is scheduled on January 25-26.

Surge in Crude Oil: Crude oil prices soared to their highest levels in over seven years as geopolitical tension intensified in the Middle East raising concerns over likely supply disruption in an already tight market. Brokerage Goldman Sachs said in a note that it sees Brent prices at $90 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022, $95 in the second quarter and $100 per barrel in the last two quarters of the year. It raised its Brent oil price forecasts for 2022 to $96 and 2023 to $105 per barrel from $81, $85 per barrel, respectively.

Covid cases: India as well as globally covid cases rising continuously. This is likely to weaken the growth further of the world economy. India on Wednesday recorded 2.82 lakh new covid cases and 441 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to government data. The active caseloads increased 18.31 lakhs from yesterday's 17.3 lakh. The Omicron tally has reached 8961, up 0.8% from its previous day.

December quarter earnings: Early trends show that the most of the firms reporting earnings in line with estimates however, a spike in input cost started pinching profit margins. Analysts say that continued rising covid cases and increase in global oil price are likely to hit margins further in next quarter.

Indian budget: Investors are cautious ahead of the budget which is likely to take place on 1 February. Sharp rising covid cases government aiming less ambitious fiscal deficit of 6.3%-6.5%. It is also thinking that cutting government expenditure that analysts expect could hurt growth prospects.

Between 3 January to 6 January, FII's have started buying. They bought around $650 million in equities in that period. However, they again turned sellers amid selloff in global equities. Since 7 January till date, FII's sold nearly $800 million in equities.