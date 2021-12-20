Market selloff hammers Shriram Properties, closes 16% lower on listing day

live bse live

Shriram Properties had a forgettable debut following a sharp correction in equity markets on December 20, with the stock closing at nearly a 16 percent discount to the issue price.

The stock after opened at a 20.3 percent discount at Rs 94. It hit an intraday high of Rs 106.35 and a low of Rs 91.75, down 22 percent before ending the day 15.76 percent lower at Rs 99.40 on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange, it closed at Rs 99.60, down 15.6 percent, after hitting the day's high of Rs 106.40 and low of Rs 90, which was also the opening price.

Shriram Properties traded with a volume of 3 crore equity shares on the NSE and 23.43 lakh shares on the BSE.

The benchmark indices corrected more than 2 percent, as the spread of omicron variant of the coronavirus, weak global cues and hawkish talk by central banks weighed on sentiment.

The Sensex closed 1,190, or 2.09 percent, lower to 55,822, while the Nifty ended 371 points, or 2.18 percent, lower at 16,614 cases globally.

The south-based real estate developer has mopped up Rs 600 crore through its public issue at a price of Rs 118 per share.

"Currently, the company is trading at price to book value of 1.83 times, which is attractive compared to other listing residential developers," said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst at Angel One.

"We suggest investors to hold the stock if they have received the allotment and investor who has not received the allotment can buy at the current price."

Shriram Properties' initial public offering was subscribed 4.6 times during December 8-10 bid period.

"The IPO saw a muted demand on the back of losses, where other real estate companies were booming in the last two years," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

The sector is expected to perform better in the upcoming years. "And only aggressive investors are advised to look at Shriram Properties, while others can opt for Sobha, Prestige Estates, or Brigade Enterprises."

Shriram Properties posted a loss of Rs 68.17 crore in FY21 against loss of Rs 86.39 crore in the previous year, and revenue from operations dropped to Rs 431.5 crore from Rs 571.96 crore in the same period. The loss in six-month period ended September 2021 stood at Rs 60.03 crore on revenue of Rs 118.17 crore.

