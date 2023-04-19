 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Mankind to be a Bharat-focused player in listed pharma space

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Mankind Pharma has zero debt. Its cash and cash equivalent in the nine-month period ended December 2022 stood at Rs 293.4 crore

Mankind Pharma's public issue in total will fetch the company Rs 4,326.35 crore at higher end of price band

Tight scrutiny by the drug regulator FDA and pricing pressures in the US market have made this an opportune time for Mankind Pharma to launch its initial public offering. Mankind Pharma's domestic sales stand at 97 percent, unlike its listed peers that derive more than 40 percent of their topline from the US generics market.

"We began our journey from Meerut and our focus will continue to be Bharat," Rajiv Juneja, vice chairman and managing director at Mankind Pharma said in a press conference. The company aims to increase its penetration in metro and class 1 cities, which currently contribute 53 percent to sales.

Mankind Pharma's IPO, a pure offer for sale, opens on April 25 and closes on April 27. The pharmaceutical company has fixed price band for its IPO at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share.

Also Read: Mankind Pharma counts Dabur as its peers. Are the two truly comparable?