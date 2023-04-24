Mankind Pharma raises Rs 1,298 crore from anchor investors

Mankind Pharma mobilised Rs 1,297.9 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of floating its public issue. The offer will open for subscription on April 25.

The pharmaceutical company said it has finalised the allocation of 1.2 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 1,080 per share, the higher end of the price band.

As many as 77 investors have received shares via anchor book.

The marquee investors that participated in the offer included Canada Pension Plan, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Goldman Sachs, Fiam Group Trust, Blackrock Global Funds, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Nomura Funds, Morgan Stanley, and Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

Sunil Shankar Matkar