Mankind Pharma raises Rs 1,298 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Mankind Pharma IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Mankind Pharma on April 24 mobilised Rs 1,297.9 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The offer will open for subscription on April 25.

The pharmaceutical company said it has finalised the allocation of 1.2 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 1,080 per share, the higher end of the price band.

As many as 77 investors have received shares via anchor book.

The marquee investors that participated in the offer included Canada Pension Plan, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Goldman Sachs, Fiam Group Trust, Blackrock Global Funds, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Nomura Funds, Morgan Stanley, and Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

HDFC Trustee, SBI Mutual Fund, Fidelity Investment, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Axis Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Franklin India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Mutual Fund, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance also made an investment in the company via anchor book.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

"47.25 lakh shares of 1.2 crore of anchor book shares were allocated to 16 domestic mutual funds through a total of 41 schemes," Mankind Pharma said in its filing to exchanges.

Mankind is planning to raise Rs 4,326.36 crore through its initial public offering which comprises only an offer for sale by promoters and investors.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share.

The company will not receive any money from this public issue, and all the funds will to go to selling shareholders.

Also read: Mankind Pharma IPO opens on April 25: 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

The offer will close on April 27.