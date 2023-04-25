 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 1% on first day of bidding

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Mankind Pharma IPO | The issue comprises only an offer for sale of over 4 crore shares and there is no fresh issue portion. Hence all the money will go to selling shareholders (promoters and investors) and the company will not receive funds from the offer.

Mankind Pharma IPO

The initial public offering of Mankind Pharma has garnered bids for 1,95,507 equity shares against an IPO size of 2.8 crore shares, subscribing 1 percent on April 25, the first day of bidding.

The offer size has been reduced to 2.8 crore equity shares, from over 4 crore shares after the company mobilised Rs 1,298 crore via anchor book, the part of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), on April 24.

Retail investors with over 35 percent reservation in the IPO bid for 1 percent shares of the allotted quota.

High net-worth individuals (HNIs) have bought 32,006 shares against the reservation of 60 lakh shares, while QIBs have not put any bids in the offer.