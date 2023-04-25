Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 1% on first day of bidding

Mankind Pharma IPO

The initial public offering of Mankind Pharma has garnered bids for 1,95,507 equity shares against an IPO size of 2.8 crore shares, subscribing 1 percent on April 25, the first day of bidding.

The offer size has been reduced to 2.8 crore equity shares, from over 4 crore shares after the company mobilised Rs 1,298 crore via anchor book, the part of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), on April 24.

Retail investors with over 35 percent reservation in the IPO bid for 1 percent shares of the allotted quota.

High net-worth individuals (HNIs) have bought 32,006 shares against the reservation of 60 lakh shares, while QIBs have not put any bids in the offer.

Half of the public issue size is reserved for QIBs and 15 percent for HNIs.

The maiden public issue will fetch the pharma company Rs 4,326.36 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share.

The issue comprises only an offer for sale of over 4 crore shares and there is no fresh issue portion. Hence all the money will go to selling shareholders (promoters and investors) and the company will not receive funds from the offer.

The bidding for the offer will close on April 27.

Mankind Pharma is the fourth largest domestic pharma company by market share in Indian Pharma Market (IPM), focussing on the development of a diverse range of pharma products across acute and chronic therapies, along with various consumer healthcare products including marquee brands like Manforce, Prega News, Gas-O-Fast and Unwanted Kit.

Also read: Mankind Pharma IPO opens: 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

India formulations business, which has grown at a CAGR of 15 percent during FY20-FY22, contributed nearly 98 percent to its revenue from operations for FY22 and the rest is from exports.

"Looking at the price band, ask valuations look a bit expensive compared to other listed companies like Cipla, Zydus Life," Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (research) at Mehta Equities said.

He further said, "The 100 percent OFS is going to be a worry for a conservative investor in this market scenario as in the past, we have seen that investors don't like or prefer to be invested in a higher OFS IPO.

However, he believes overall, the business visibility is healthy with proven historical performance outperforming the industry growth. "And we assume they will do the same growth in coming years. About 10-15 percent listing gain can be assumed on best case scenario, while this story should be looked at long term story only," Tapse said.

Krishna Raghavan- Founder at Unlistedkart also feels Mankind Pharma's IPO offers investors an opportunity to invest in a company with a strong presence in the pharmaceutical industry and a diverse product portfolio.

However, investors should also consider the company's exposure to government price controls and the fact that the IPO is entirely an offer for sale before making a decision to invest, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management.