Mankind Pharma IPO: Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, CPPIB, domestic MFs among anchor investors

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

Ahead of the IPO, Mankind Pharma mobilised Rs 1,297.9 crore from anchor investors. Total 77 investors have received shares via anchor book.

Representative image

Much-awaited Mankind Pharma's initial public offering (IPO) has CPPIB, GIC, ADIA, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Blackrock as part of its anchor investors list.

Multiple major domestic mutual funds are also among the anchor investors.

Mankind Pharma offer will open for public on April 25, while the closing date would be April 27, 2023. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share.

