Mankind Pharma IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 15.31 times, retail portion booked 90%

The initial public offering of Mankind Pharma had been subscribed 15.31 times, largely on the back of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), with bids coming in for 42.92 crore equity shares against an offer size 2.8 crore by noon on April 27, the final day of bidding.

The issue size has been reduced to 2.8 crore shares from over 4 crore after the company mobilised Rs 1,298 crore through the anchor book on April 24.

QIB investors had bid 49.16 times their allotted quota. The part set aside for high networth individuals was subscribed 3.80 times. The IPO has, so far, failed to enthuse retail investors who have only bid for 90 percent of the shares set aside for them.

The pharmaceutical firm has reserved half of its issue size for QIBs, 15 percent for high-networth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Sunil Shankar Matkar