Mankind Pharma IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 2.96 times, retail portion booked 45%

Pharma

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The initial public offering of Mankind Pharma had been subscribed 2.96 times, largely on the back of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), with bids coming in for 8.29 crore equity shares against an offer size 2.8 crore by noon on April 27, the final day of bidding.

The issue size has been reduced to 2.8 crore shares from over 4 crore after the company mobilised Rs 1,298 crore through the anchor book on April 24.

QIB investors had bid 8.14 times their allotted quota. The part set aside for high networth individuals was subscribed 1.89 times. The IPO has, so far, failed to enthuse retail investors who have only bid for 45 percent of the shares set aside for them.

The pharmaceutical firm has reserved half of its issue size for QIBs, 15 percent for high-networth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The public issue, which is purely only an offer for sale, is aimed at fetching Mankind Pharma Rs 4,326.36 crore. The entire money, barring issue expenses, will go to selling shareholders, which are promoters as well as investors.

The price band for the offer, which opened on April 25, is Rs 1,026-1,080 a share.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

Mankind Pharma is the biggest public issue of 2023, so far, in terms of size and the fifth of the year.

Mankind Pharma, India's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in terms of domestic sales and third-largest in terms of sales volume for MAT December 2022, manufactures a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company earned maximum business from domestic market, which contributed 97.60 percent to total revenue in FY22.

The IPO share allotment will be finalised on May 3. The company will credit refunds to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by May 4 and the shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by May 5.

The company will list on the bourses on May 8, as per the IPO schedule.