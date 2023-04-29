 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mankind Pharma IPO | Check the allotment & listing dates, grey market premium

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 29, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

Investors in the Mankind Pharma IPO can check their share allotment status on May 3.

Mankind Pharma closed its maiden public issue on a strong note, getting subscribed over 15 times. Now all eyes will be on its share allotment which will be announced next week on May 3.

The pharmaceutical company has received a robust response to its initial public offering from qualified institutional investors, who have bid 49.16 times the allotted quota, while high net-worth individuals have bought shares 3.8 times the reserved portion. However, the response from retail investors remained tepid, with only 92 percent of reserved shares subscribed.

As a result, the offer has received bids for 42.95 crore equity shares subscribing 15.32 times during April 25-27.

The company also received a good response in the anchor round with 16 MF schemes and names like CPPIB, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Blackrock, GIS and Nomura participating.