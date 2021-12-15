Maini Precision Products files draft papers for IPO to raise Rs 150 crore

Maini Precision Products IPO

Maini Precision Products, which is into process design, engineering, manufacturing, and testing, has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with the securities regulator.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 2,54,81,705 shares by shareholders including promoters who will offload 60,20,765 shares and individuals who will sell 6.45 lakh shares.

IPO size is expected anywhere between Rs 800 crore and Rs 900 crore, as per sources. Proceeds from the fresh issue will largely be used for repaying loans.

For Maini Precision Products, exports accounted for 66% of revenue in financial year 2020-21 and 70.41% in the three-months ended June 2021.

As of June, it exported to 27 countries. The firm, catering to businesses including aerospace, and automotive and industrials, has a portfolio of 126 products and more than 50 customers.

Maini Precision Products posted a loss of Rs 47 crore in financial year 2020-21, widening from Rs 22.6 crore a year ago. Revenue dropped to Rs 427 crore from Rs 570.8 crore.

In the quarter ended June 2021, the loss narrowed to around Rs 2.8 crore from about Rs 15 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations shot up to Rs 135.6 crore from Rs 56 crore.

Sandeep Kumar Maini, Gautam Maini, and Chetan Kumar Maini are promoters of the company.

ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are book-running lead managers for the IPO while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.