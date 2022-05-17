Macquarie’s Suresh Ganpathy starts coverage on LIC with ‘neutral’ rating

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Brokerage firm Macquarie Securities India has initiated coverage on shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India ahead of the company’s listing on May 17 on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

LIC is expected to see a muted listed on the bourses after the biggest initial public offering in India raised Rs 21,000 crore from the public and clutch of institutional investors earlier this month.

Brokerage firm Macquaire said it has a ‘neutral’ stance on the life insurance company’s stock and a price target of Rs 1,000, which is slightly higher than the IPO price of Rs 949 per share. LIC’s IPO was subscribed nearly three times led by its policyholders and retail investors.

Also Read | What should investors do with the KIC stock after it debuts on bourses?

Macquarie Securities’ analyst Suresh Ganapathy noted that LIC has consistently lost market share in the individual business owing to lack of product diversification and excessive focus on single-premium and group business.

Ganapathy also argued that any investor who is investing in LIC is indirectly taking exposure to the domestic equity market given that a large portion of the life insurer’s embedded value consists of marked-to-market unrealized gains from equity investments.

“Any investor who is taking an exposure to LIC stock is indirectly taking an exposure to equity markets and the inherent volatility that comes with it,” Ganapathy said.

Macquarie noted that a 10 percent correction in the domestic equity market could lead to 7 percent fall in the embedded value of the state-run life insurer as against a 1-2 percent impact for private sector life insurers.

Macquarie said that critical to the company’s performance will be whether it can diversify its product mix to include high-margin non-par products. While Macquarie does not underestimate the 1.3 million strong distribution agent network of LIC, it said that the network will face several challenges in scaling up the non-par business.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes