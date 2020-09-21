Likhitha Infrastructure IPO to open on September 29; price band set at Rs 117-120

Oil & gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 29. Price band for the issue has been set at Rs 117-120 per share.

The public offer consists of a fresh issue of 51 lakh equity shares. Promoters' shareholding will be reduced to 74.11 percent post-IPO.

The company plans to raise Rs 61.2 crore via its maiden public issue which will close for subscription on October 1.

The company will use the funds raised via IPO for working capital requirements.

Likhitha Infrastructure, which is promoted by Srinivasa Rao Gaddipati and Likhitha Gaddipati, is engaged in providing oil & gas pipelines, city gas distribution projects, cross-country pipeline projects, and operations and maintenance services. It was the company that executed the first trans-national cross country hydrocarbon pipeline project between India and Nepal.

The company has a strong client base in India including both private and public players such as ONGC, HCG, Indian Oil, GAIL among others.

On the financials front, in FY20 Likhitha Infrastructure reported a 15.8 percent growth in revenue to Rs 162.79 crore and 11.3 percent rise in profit to Rs 19.88 crore compared to the previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 4.2 percent YoY to Rs 31.22 crore in the year ended March 2020, but margin contracted to 19.18 percent from 21.33 percent in FY19.

The company registered a 22 percent CAGR in revenue from operations and 41 percent in profit during FY18-FY20. Its order book as of July 2020 was approximately Rs 950 crore.

The company could be beneficairy of government's investment in gas infrastructure.

India targets $100 billion worth investment in gas infrastructure by 2022 and to add another 228 cities to the gas distribution (CGD) network. This would include setting up RLNG terminals, pipeline projects, completion of the gas grid and setting up of CGD network in more cities.

Unistone Capital is the book running lead manager to the issue.