Likhitha Infrastructure IPO: Here's how to check allotment status

Hyderabad-headquartered oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure is expected to announce its basis of allotment around October 7-8 after closing of the issue last week.

The Rs 61.2-crore public issue received better subscription (8.43 times) than UTI AMC (2.3 times) during September 29-October 1.

The company will list its equity shares on October 12. Before that, shares will be credited to the account of eligible investors by October 9.

Now ahead of listing, all investors participated in the IPO are keen to know the application status i.e. whether they have received shares or not.

Here are simple steps to know the allotment status on the registrar's website:

1) Select company name "Likhitha Infrastructure" in dropdown;2) Select either Application Number or Beneficiary ID (DP ID) or PAN number;3) In case you select Application Number, enter Application Number. In case you select Beneficiary ID, then select CDSL and enter CDSL number or select NSDL and enter DP ID as well as Client ID. In case of PAN, enter PAN number.

4) Click on "Search" button

You can also check the allotment status on the BSE website:

1) Check box "Equity" in Issue Type;2) Select "Likhitha Infrastructure" in the dropdown under Issue Name;3) Enter your Application Number;4) Enter PAN No (Permanent Account Number);

5) Press or Click "Search" button.

Once the abovementioned information filled in either of options (Alankit or BSE) is correct, then you will see your application status. You can see the number of shares subscribed to and number of shares have been alloted to on the page.

Likhitha Infrastructure is going to utilise net issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The company has over two decades of experience in laying of pipeline networks alongwith construction of associated facilities, as well as providing operations & maintenance services to leading city gas distribution (CGD) companies in India.

It has executed the first trans-national cross-country pipeline of South-East Asia connecting India to Nepal. Its projects are spread across over 16 states and 2 Union Territories in India and has successfully laid over 600 Kms of oil and gas pipelines including steel and medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) network in past 5 fiscals. Additionally, the company has laid approximately 800 kms of oil and gas pipelines for on-going projects.

Its client base consisted leading gas distribution companies in India including both the private and public players. It has strong order book (i.e. the unexecuted portion of the much larger total contract value) of approximately Rs 663 crore as on July 2020.