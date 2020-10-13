Likhitha Infrastructure IPO allotment finalised: Here's how to check application status

The allotment of IPO shares of Likhitha Infrastructure, the Hyderabad-headquartered oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider, has been finalised on October 13.

Shares alloted in the public issue will be credited to the account of eligible investors by October 14 and the commencement of trading in equity shares will begin on October 15.

Here are simple steps to know the allotment status on the registrar's website:

1) Select company name "Likhitha Infrastructure" in dropdown;2) Select either Application Number or Beneficiary ID (DP ID) or PAN number;3) In case you select Application Number, enter Application Number. In case you select Beneficiary ID, then select CDSL and enter CDSL number or select NSDL and enter DP ID as well as Client ID. In case of PAN, enter PAN number.

4) Click on "Search" button

You can also check the allotment status on the BSE website:

1) Check box "Equity" in Issue Type;2) Select "Likhitha Infrastructure" in the dropdown under Issue Name;3) Enter your Application Number;4) Enter PAN No (Permanent Account Number);

5) Press or Click "Search" button.

Once the abovementioned information filled in either of options (Alankit or BSE) is correct, then you will see your application status. You can see the number of shares subscribed to and number of shares have been alloted to on the page.

The Rs 61.2-crore public issue was subscribed 9.51 times during September 29-October 7. Likhitha Infrastructure is going to utilise net issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.