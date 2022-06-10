 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Life After Listing | Ep 01: Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Tech

Jun 10, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

'Life After Listing' is a special series that focuses on the key changes for a company's management and founders/promoters after their company goes public. India's primary markets have seen a rush of IPOs since September 2020. Episode 1 features Happiest Minds Technologies. The digital IT company listed in September 2020. From the impact of influencers on retail investors to the challenges in forecasting profitability in a fluid environment to how they evaluate investments on future tech disruption, MD and CFO Venkatraman Narayanan talks to Anuradha SenGupta.

TAGS: #Happiest Minds Tech #Life After Listing #video
first published: Jun 10, 2022 05:37 pm
