Life After Listing | Ep 01: Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Tech

'Life After Listing' is a special series that focuses on the key changes for a company's management and founders/promoters after their company goes public. India's primary markets have seen a rush of IPOs since September 2020.
Episode 1 features Happiest Minds Technologies. The digital IT company listed in September 2020. From the impact of influencers on retail investors to the challenges in forecasting profitability in a fluid environment to how they evaluate investments on future tech disruption, MD and CFO Venkatraman Narayanan talks to Anuradha SenGupta.