LIC's looming IPO weighs on India insurer shares, investors say

Next month's mammoth stock market debut for India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has battered shares in other insurers as investors trim their holdings to make room for the state-owned giant, fund managers and analysts said.

The flotation, potentially raising $8 billion, likely will continue to drag on LIC's competitors for about a year and could spread to other sectors, they said.

"This is the biggest one and you have to make space for this," said a fund manager who asked not to be named. "Historically, market leaders are the first ones that list. This is a rare moment when a large player is being listed very late." Also Read: LIC IPO | 5-10% discount will make it attractive for policyholders: ithought Financial's Shyam Sekhar

The 66-year-old company, dominating India's insurance industry with more than 280 million policies, is the fifth-biggest global insurer in terms of insurance premium collection in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available. It had 39.56 trillion rupees ($527 billion) of assets under management as of September.

"For any fund manager, having a player that owns over 60 percent of the market share instead of individually owning those that have 10 percent-11 percent market share is a very natural aspiration," said Vidya Bala, co-founder of PrimeInvestor, a stocks and mutual funds research firm.

Fund managers have already started reducing their exposure to the three listed private life insurers, the fund manager and Bala said.

Shares in ICICI Pru have dropped 10.4 percent this year, while HDFC Life is down 9.7 percent and SBI Life 6.2 percent, compared with a marginal 0.2 percent decline in the blue-chip Nifty 50 index for the period.

LIC's listing could dump the equivalent of nearly 60 percent of the three insurers' free-float capitalisation on the market, Macquarie said in a report this week, adding that the outlook for them remains challenging.