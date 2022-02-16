English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    LIC sits on over Rs 21,500 crore unclaimed funds

    New Delhi, Feb 16 State-owned insurance behemoth LIC had unclaimed funds to the tune of Rs 21,539 crore as of September 2021, according to draft pr..

    PTI
    February 16, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

    State-owned insurance behemoth LIC had unclaimed funds to the tune of Rs 21,539 crore as of September 2021, according to draft prospectus filed for IPO with market regulator SEBI.

    This includes interest earned over the outstanding unclaimed amount.

    Also Read: LIC IPO may come at discount to listed peers, says UBS Securities

    As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the unclaimed amount was at Rs 18,495 crore at the end of March 2021 and Rs 16,052.65 crore at the end of March 2020.

    Also Read: LIC IPO: How policyholders can update PAN and demat details—a step-by-step guide

    Close

    Related stories

    The total unclaimed amount stood at Rs 13,843.70 crore at the end of March 2019.

    Every insurer is required to display information about any unclaimed amount of Rs 1,000 or more on their respective websites (to continue even after completion of 10 years) and a facility is to be provided on the website to enable policyholders or beneficiaries to verify unclaimed amount due to them.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Market Updates

    Further, it said, the unclaimed amounts circular by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) prescribes the procedures relating to the mode of payment of the unclaimed amount, communication to the policyholders, accounting, utilization of investment income etc.

    The SCWF Act mandates the transfer of unclaimed amounts of the policyholders held beyond a period of 10 years to the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund (SCWF).

    The Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund Rules, 2016 (SCWF Rules) specifies the entities that are required to transfer the amounts into the SCWF and contains provisions pertaining to administration of the SCWF, it said.

    The Unclaimed Amounts Circular prescribes that the unclaimed amount, on completion of 10 years, be treated in accordance with SCWF Rules, it said.

    "All insurers must adhere to the accounting procedure issued by Budget Division, Department of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Finance for transfer of the unclaimed amounts into the SCWF,” it said.

    Every financial year the process laid down in the SCWF Rules read with the accounting procedure for transfer of the funds into the SCWF must be followed, it said, adding all insurers must make transfers to the SCWF on or before March 1 every year.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #IPO - News #LIC #LIC IPO #Life Insurance Corporation of India
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 02:06 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.