LIC IPO market debut highlights: Stock ends first trading day at Rs 872/share on BSE, down 8% from issue price

May 17, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

Vivek Gupta, MD, GEPL Capital

India's biggest-ever IPO, LIC finally listed its shares at a discounted rate of over 8% i.e., Rs 77 on the BSE and the NSE. This discount reduces the break-even prices for employees and retailers which stand at Rs 904 and policyholders at Rs 889.

Hold on to your shares from a medium- to long-term perspective. In fact, in case you are planning to buy today, you should accumulate by taking volatility as an opportunity. LIC is trading at a discounted rate and you might be able to accumulate more as the Mcap/EV ratio of 1.1x becomes more attractive than what it was in the primary market. We must be aware that the business of insurance in itself is long-term in nature and therefore I recommend staying vested.