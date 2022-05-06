 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC IPO: Third day of bidding in focus with issue subscribed 1.03 times, Retail portion booked 93% on Day 2

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

The government will be selling a 3.5 percent stake entirely through an offer for sale (OFS). Of which 10 percent of the shares are reserved for LIC policyholders and 0.7 percent for LIC employees. Also, 31.25 percent is reserved for household (retail) investors.

May 06, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

LIC IPO: Bids to be accepted on Sunday as Govt asks ASBA designated banks to stay open

The ongoing initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will remain open for subscription even on Sunday, according to a notification from the National Stock Exchange.

"The Government of India, in order to facilitate bidding for LIC IPO, has requested that all bank branches designated to process ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) applications may be kept open for public on May 8, 2022 (Sunday)," the notification added. "The matter has been examined and it has been decided that banks may keep all their ASBA designated branches open on May 8, 2022 (Sunday) for the above purpose."

May 06, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

Hello and good morning to the live blog on India's biggest IPO. The third day of LIC IPO budding is set to start today with the IPO lapping up 1.03 times the total number of shares allocated. Policyholders portion was booked 3.11 times, Staff 2.21 times, Retail 93%, QIB 40% & NII 47% on the second day of bidding.