LIC IPO: Third day of bidding in focus with issue subscribed 1.03 times, Retail portion booked 93% on Day 2

May 06, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

LIC IPO: Bids to be accepted on Sunday as Govt asks ASBA designated banks to stay open

The ongoing initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will remain open for subscription even on Sunday, according to a notification from the National Stock Exchange.

"The Government of India, in order to facilitate bidding for LIC IPO, has requested that all bank branches designated to process ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) applications may be kept open for public on May 8, 2022 (Sunday)," the notification added. "The matter has been examined and it has been decided that banks may keep all their ASBA designated branches open on May 8, 2022 (Sunday) for the above purpose."