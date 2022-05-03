LIC IPO: State insurer raises over Rs 5,000 crore via anchor investors

The anchor investor portion of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) has been fully subscribed on May 2, LIC said in a stock exchange disclosure. Over 71 percent of the anchor book portion came from domestic mutual funds (MFs), according to the filing.

In total, the state-owned insurance giant allotted nearly 59.3 million shares to 123 investors at Rs 949 apiece.

Marquee investors who participated in the anchor book included Government of Singapore, Government Pension Fund Global, BNP Investments LLC, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Societe Generale, Invesco India, and Saint Capital Fund.

Domestic investors including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis Mutual Fund, HDFC Trustee, Nippon Life, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, L&T Mutual Fund, Tata Investmnet Corporation, UTI Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, IDFC MF, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, showed strong interest in LIC.

"Out of the total allocation, 4.21 crore equity shares (or 71.12 percent of total anchor book) were allocated to 15 domestic mutual funds through 99 schemes," LIC said in its BSE filing on May 3.

The IPO will be open for bidding for the public from May 4-9.

LIC, on course for its Rs 21,000 crore IPO, aims to raise up to Rs 5,630 crore at the upper end of the price band from anchors. The firm has reserved around 59.29 million shares for the anchor portion.

The government has been given permission by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to sell 3.5 percent of its stake in the insurer through the IPO.