LIC IPO may hit market in Q4 of next fiscal: DEA Secretary Tarun Bajaj

The initial public offering of LIC may hit the market in the fourth quarter of next financial year, and the government has introduced amendments to the Life Insurance Corporation Act 1956 to facilitate this, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

As many as 27 amendments have been pushed through the Finance Bill 2021 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday along with the Union Budget 2021-22

"Probably in the third or fourth quarter of next financial year, depending on how soon the valuation comes," he told