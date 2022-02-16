English
    LIC IPO may come at discount to listed peers, says UBS Securities

    LIC on February 13 filed its much-awaited draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. As part of the IPO, the government is looking to sell around 5 percent stake in the life insurance giant.

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Mumbai / February 16, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

    Investors may value shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India at a discount to its listed peers, said UBS Securities India in a note.

    Currently, listed peers of LIC trade at 2-3.3 times their one-year forward embedded value. UBS is of the view that discount to private players is owing to LIC's traditionally savings-heavy business mix, lower operating leverage, heavier dependency on the agency channel, and its status as a state-owned enterprise.

    LIC on February 13 filed its much-awaited draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. As part of the IPO, the government is looking to sell around 5 percent stake in the life insurance giant.

    A Moneycontrol analysis showed that the government could raise anywhere between Rs 53,000 crore to Rs 94,000 crore from the IPO, which will help it meet its revised disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore for the current fiscal year.

    Market rumors have suggested that the IPO could be priced at Rs 2,000-2,100 per share, which will take LIC’s market capitalization to Rs 13.3 lakh crore. At that valuation, LIC will trade at 2.5 times the reported embedded value.

    The life insurance behemoth has set its embedded value at Rs 5.4 lakh crore, which UBS Securities said is down to shareholder’s interest in non-participation funds increasing to 100 percent. “On a like-to-like basis without a change in distribution profits, EV would have been Rs 1.25 lakh crore, the brokerage firm said.

    UBS Securities expects the listing of LIC to have positive externalities for the life insurance industry as it might lead to a higher awareness that will benefit private companies as well. That said, the brokerage firm does not expect LIC to improve the share of protection products in its product mix anytime soon given its ethos on being a savings instrument for Indians.

    “We believe the potential issue could bring transparency to LIC's operations and increase rationality in its business decisions,” UBS Securities said.

