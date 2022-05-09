LIC IPO LIve Updates: Final day bidding in focus as Day 5 garners 1.79 times of total subscription

May 09, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

Angel One on LIC IPO outlook

: At the upper end of the price band the LIC IPO is offered at P/EV (embedded value) of 1.1x as compared to other large listed private life insurance companies which are trading at multiples of 2.5-4.3x Sep’21 EV. Though there are concerns over LIC regarding market share loss in individual insurance business and historically lower margins, we believe that valuations factor in most of the negatives. Expected improvements in product mix and greater transfer of surplus to shareholders account over the coming years are expected to drive profits from current low levels, which along with cheap valuations provide comfort.

Moreover, discount of Rs 45 and Rs 60 for retail investors & LIC policyholders makes the issue more attractive for them. Hence, we are assigning a “SUBSCRIBE” recommendation to the issue.