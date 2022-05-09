English
    May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

    LIC IPO LIve Updates: Final day bidding in focus as Day 5 garners 1.79 times of total subscription

    The government will be selling a 3.5 percent stake entirely through an offer for sale (OFS). Of which 10 percent of the shares are reserved for LIC policyholders and 0.7 percent for LIC employees. Also, 31.25 percent is reserved for household (retail) investors.

    • May 09, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

      Edelweiss on why one should apply for LIC IPO

      Edelweiss on why one should apply for LIC IPO
    • May 09, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      Breakdown of LIC’s policies being serviced in India by customer category:

      Breakdown of LIC's policies being serviced in India by customer category:
    • May 09, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

      Angel One on LIC IPO outlook: At the upper end of the price band the LIC IPO is offered at P/EV (embedded value) of 1.1x as compared to other large listed private life insurance companies which are trading at multiples of 2.5-4.3x Sep’21 EV. Though there are concerns over LIC regarding market share loss in individual insurance business and historically lower margins, we believe that valuations factor in most of the negatives. Expected improvements in product mix and greater transfer of surplus to shareholders account over the coming years are expected to drive profits from current low levels, which along with cheap valuations provide comfort.

      Moreover, discount of Rs 45 and Rs 60 for retail investors & LIC policyholders makes the issue more attractive for them. Hence, we are assigning a “SUBSCRIBE” recommendation to the issue.

    • May 09, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

      ICICI Direct on LIC IPO: The favourable demographic tailwinds supporting India’s growth story, combined with under penetration in life insurance. GWP for life insurers is forecasted to grow at 14-15% CAGR in FY21-26 to reach | 12.4 lakh crore. Market leadership (~61.6% share) with cross-cyclical product mix dominated by participating products. Focus to further diversify product mix by increasing contribution of non-participating products.
      Presence across India through an omni-channel distribution network with an unparalleled agency force sourcing ~96% of new premium as of December 
      31, 2021.

      LIC is a market leader in the Indian life insurance industry with strong distribution network and diversified product suite. Embedded value for LIC as of September 30, 2021 was at | 5.396 lakh crore. At the upper end of 
      the price band, the company is valued at ~1.1x EV as on September 30, 2021. We assign UNRATED rating to the IPO.

    • May 09, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

      Ventura Securities on LIC IPO: Competition with private players- LIC is the sole public sector life insurer in India’s market. However, as on FY21 there are 23 other private insurance companies. LIC’s main competitors are SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited. However, given LIC’s scale, there is no other life insurer in India that is directly comparable to LIC.

      Adverse persistency metrics can have a material adverse effect on LIC- The probability of higher surrenders at the end of the lock-in period for ULIPs has been included in the actuarial assumptions used for the calculation of future projected profits. However, LIC may encounter higher than expected surrenders or experience concentrated surrenders at times other than at the end of such a lock-in period, which can lead to pay-outs exceeding cash flows. This can result in disposal of investment assets, possibly at unfavorable prices, in order to make the significant amount of surrender payments.

    • May 09, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

      LIC IPO Day 5: Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering received 1.79 times subscription till May 8, the fifth day of bidding, but the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) is yet to get fully booked. Till Sunday, investors have put in bids for 29.08 crore equity shares, against the offer size of 16.2 crore shares as per the subscription data published on exchanges.

      The bids received so far are worth Rs 26,408 crore wherein policyholders and retail investors are neck-to-neck in subscription, putting in bids little more than Rs 9,900 crore worth of shares each. Policyholders have bid 5.04 times the allotted quota and retail investors 1.59 times, while employees bought shares 3.79 times the portion set aside for them, which are worth Rs 542 crore.

    • May 09, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to LIC IPO, the biggest ever IPO in Indian history. Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering received 1.79 times subscription till May 8, the fifth day of bidding, but the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) is yet to get fully booked.

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

