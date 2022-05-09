LIC IPO Highlights | This issue reflects strength of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', says DIPAM Secretary

LIC IPO Updates | "This issue has shown that our capital markets and our investors also have the capacity...We can't depend only on foreign institutional investors. FIIs are also welcome, but predominantly this issue has been domestically lifted," Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
LIC IPO Highlights | The initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has received healthy response from investors as the offer has subscribed 2.95 times, receiving bids for 47.77 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore equity shares.
The portion set aside for policyholders has been subscribed 6.11 times, employees bid 4.39 times the allotted quota and retail investors 1.99 times, while the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers has booked 2.83 times and that of non-institutional investors 2.91 times.
Through the public issue, the government planned to sell off a 3.5 percent stake in the state-run insurance behemoth, to raise an amount of Rs 21,000 crore.
The government, however, has also ruled out any further stake sale in LIC over the next one year, after which there might be a few more rounds of equity dilution to achieve its divestment target and to bring down its own holding in compliance with the regulatory requirements.
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) guidelines, listed entities with over Rs 1 lakh crore valuation need to have at least 25 percent public shareholding within five years of listing. But the government had exempted public sector entities from this norm.
“We do not expect further dilution by the government for the regulatory requirements, however, for another capital raising through divestment, the government could offload more of the stock next year,” said Sonam Srivastava, Founder of Wright Research.
Some experts said that top officials of LIC had clarified while answering questions from prospective investors during roadshows, that the Government of India does not have any plan of further dilution of its stake in the corporation as LIC has sufficient capital for the next two years and won't require any funding support from the government.
The press conference has concluded. Thank you for staying tuned with the live blog coverage. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
LIC IPO LIVE |
"LICis being runby a professional board", DFS Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said,in response to a query on whetherpower and discretion of government would be reduced by offloading stake.
LIC IPO LIVE |"SEBI is always there to protect the interest of minority shareholders,"DIPAM Secretary said in response to a query.
LIC IPO LIVE |
Reciepts of Rs 20,500 crore expected after discount to select category of investors such as policyholders and employees, the officials said.
LIC IPO LIVE |"The LIC IPO reflects the strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," DIPAM Secretary Pandey said in response to a query on FIIs not investing as per the expectation. "This issue has shown that our capital markets and our investors also have the capacity...We can't depend only on foreign institutional investors. FIIs are also welcome, but predominantly this issue has beendomestically lifted".
LIC IPO LIVE |"We are hopeful and confident about the listing day," DIPAM Secretary said, adding that the draft red herring prospectus had made all elements clear to the potential investors.
LIC IPO LIVE |The public issue has been successful, said DIPAM Secretary Pandey. The IPO closed today, with the subscription crossing 2.95 times on the final day.
LIC IPO LIVE |
The press conference has begun. DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey is highlighting the process before public issue was launched. The IPO timing was deferred due to the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war.
LIC IPO LIVE |
Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Sanjay Malhotra andDepartment of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey will address the press shortly. The briefing has been delayed by 10 to 15 minutes. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.
LIC IPO LIVE |
The maiden initial public offer (IPO) of LICclosed today with 2.95 times subscription, leaving experts guessing over the fate of another round ofequity dilution by the government
LIC IPO LIVE |
The Secretaries of DIPAM and DFS will be addressing the press from 7:15 pm onwards to present an overview of the Life Insurance Corporation of India's(LIC) IPO. Stay tuned here for the updates.