LIC IPO Highlights | This issue reflects strength of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', says DIPAM Secretary

LIC IPO Highlights | The initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has received healthy response from investors as the offer has subscribed 2.95 times, receiving bids for 47.77 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore equity shares.

The portion set aside for policyholders has been subscribed 6.11 times, employees bid 4.39 times the allotted

quota and retail investors 1.99 times, while the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers has booked 2.83 times and that of non-institutional investors 2.91 times.

Through the public issue, the government planned to sell off a 3.5 percent stake in the state-run insurance behemoth, to raise an amount of Rs 21,000 crore.

The government, however, has also ruled out any further stake sale in LIC over the next one year, after which there might be a few more rounds of equity dilution to achieve its divestment target and to bring down its own holding in compliance with the regulatory requirements.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) guidelines, listed entities with over Rs 1 lakh crore valuation need to have at least 25 percent public shareholding within five years of listing. But the government had exempted public sector entities from this norm.

“We do not expect further dilution by the government for the regulatory requirements, however, for another capital raising through divestment, the government could offload more of the stock next year,” said Sonam Srivastava, Founder of Wright Research.

Some experts said that top officials of LIC had clarified while answering questions from prospective investors during roadshows, that the Government of India does not have any plan of further dilution of its stake in the corporation as LIC has sufficient capital for the next two years and won't require any funding support from the government.