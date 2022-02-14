English
    LIC IPO | LIC sits on over Rs 21,000 crore unclaimed funds

    Ravindra Sonavane
    February 14, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    Representational image

    Around Rs  21,539 crore of unclaimed amount is lying with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as at the end of September 2021, according to draft papers for listing filed on Sunday.

    In FY21, the unclaimed amount was at Rs 18495.32 crore versus Rs 16052.65 crore in FY20. In FY19 , this amount was at Rs 13843.70 crore.

    This unclaimed funds includes unclaimed amount and interest accrued on unclaimed amount. This amount belongs to crores of policyholders across India, who failed to claim it after completion of its policies or their family members have forgotten to claim after the insured person's death.

    Every insurer is required to display information about any unclaimed amount of Rs 1,000 or more on their respective websites (to continue even after completion of 10 years) and a facility is to be provided on the website to enable policyholders or beneficiaries to verify unclaimed amounts due to them.

    The SCWF Act which mandates the transfer of unclaimed amounts of the policyholders held beyond a period of 10 years to the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund.

    For Fiscal 2021, LIC issued approximately 21 million individual policies in India, representing approximately 75 percent market share in new individual policy issuances. The second largest player in the industry issued 1.66 million individual policies for Fiscal 2021 and had 5.9 percent market share.
    Ravindra Sonavane
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 10:04 am
