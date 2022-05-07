LIC IPO: Issue subscribed 1.54 times on Day 4; retail portion booked 1.35 times, Employees 3.39 times, Policyholders 4.35 times, QIBs 67%, NIIs 93%

May 07, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Subscribe LIC IPO issue from a long-term perspective: Investmentz.com

India’s life insurance industry is expected to grow rapidly, owing to a relatively underpenetrated market and expanding awareness, which present a multi-year growth potential.

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for over 65 years and is the country’s biggest life insurer, with a significant brand value advantage. There are concerns about losing market share to private players and having lower profitability and revenue growth when compared to private players. However, we believe that LIC’s distribution advantage, increasing sales mix of direct and corporate channels, and a gradual shift to high margin Non- participating products could be possible drivers for LIC’s future growth, negating lower than industry growth rates.

At the upper price band, the stock is priced at 1.11x of its September 2021 Indian Embedded value (Market capital/Embedded value: 6 lakh Crore/5.39 lakh Crore), which is at a significant discount to its listed peers. Currently listed insurance companies trade at Mcap/EV multiple of 2.5x to 3x. We recommend subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective.