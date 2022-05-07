LIC IPO: Issue subscribed 1.54 times on Day 4; retail portion booked 1.35 times, Employees 3.39 times, Policyholders 4.35 times, QIBs 67%, NIIs 93%

The Government of India will be selling 3.5 percent or 22.13 crore equity shares through offer for sale of Life Insurance Corporation of India. More than Rs 5,600 crore has already been raised from anchor book on May 2.
LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.54 times
Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its Rs 21,000-crore public issue for subscription for fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed1.54 times, garnering bids for 24.89 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.
The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.35 times, employees 3.39 times and policyholders 4.35 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors93 percent.
Opex ratio for LIC has been improving, while the insurance major has one of the lowest commission ratios and it has been improving, says Elara
LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.53 times
Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its Rs 21,000-crore public issue for subscription for fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed1.53 times, garnering bids for 24.74 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.
The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.34 times, employees 3.37 times and policyholders 4.32 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors92 percent.
LIC and Its Market Share
LIC and Its Market Share
LIC - Key Operational Parameters
LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.52 times
Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its public issue for subscription for fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed1.52 times, garnering bids for 24.60 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.
The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.33 times, employees 3.33 times and policyholders 4.30 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors91 percent.
Edelweiss Partners Highlights Positives of LIC IPO
LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.51 times
Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its public issue for subscription on fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed1.51 times, garnering bids for 24.50 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.
The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.33 times, employees 3.31 times and policyholders 4.28 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors87 percent.
Risks as per DRHP: Jefferies
(i) lower attractiveness of recalibrated par products
(ii) higher surrenders and lower persistencies
(iii) an unanticipated intensity in mortality claims from ongoing pandemic
(iv) sharp fluctuations in interest rate
(v) an inability to retain, recruit individual agents
(viii) any union unrest, slowdown, increased wage cost etc.
LIC a largest DII in equities, accounting for nearly 30%: UBS
LIC’s market share in India
Subscribe LIC IPO issue from a long-term perspective: Investmentz.com
India’s life insurance industry is expected to grow rapidly, owing to a relatively underpenetrated market and expanding awareness, which present a multi-year growth potential.
LIC has been providing life insurance in India for over 65 years and is the country’s biggest life insurer, with a significant brand value advantage. There are concerns about losing market share to private players and having lower profitability and revenue growth when compared to private players. However, we believe that LIC’s distribution advantage, increasing sales mix of direct and corporate channels, and a gradual shift to high margin Non- participating products could be possible drivers for LIC’s future growth, negating lower than industry growth rates.
At the upper price band, the stock is priced at 1.11x of its September 2021 Indian Embedded value (Market capital/Embedded value: 6 lakh Crore/5.39 lakh Crore), which is at a significant discount to its listed peers. Currently listed insurance companies trade at Mcap/EV multiple of 2.5x to 3x. We recommend subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective.
LIC’s market share in India
LIC IPO Subscription Update:
Why should you apply for LIC IPO: Edelweiss
• Highest Market Share in the country:
• Market share commanded (FY 21): 66.18% (1s t year premium) | 74.58% (NoP)
• Higher Issue Size: Probability of higher allotment chances
• Long Term Investment: Life Insurance Industry is gr owing at 22.5% annually. Higher return on Investment
• Special Reservation up to 10% of the issue size for policyholders:
• Policyholders of LIC can apply f or the IPO under special quota for preferential allotment.
• Expected to offer discount on issue price to policy holders
Motilal Oswal View on LIC IPO
LIC with its dominant position is well placed to capture the highly underpenetrated life insurance industry in India. We like its increasing focus on non-par products which could boost its VNB margins.
It is valued at 1.1x 1HFY22 EV which is at significant discount to its private listed peers. Hence we suggest investors to Subscribe to the IPO.
Persistency ratios have bounced back: BOB Capital Markets
Renewal premium growth is dependent on persistency ratios (proportion of business that is retained from the business underwritten). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, LIC’s persistency ratios declined in FY20 but bounced back thereafter. For instance, the company’s 13th month persistency ratio (individual business total premium) declined from 88% in FY19 to 85% in FY20 due to the pandemic but increased to 87% in FY21 and 88% at end-9MFY22.
LIC IPO Subscription Update:
IIFL Securities
At the upper price band of Rs 949, Life Insurance Corporation of India is demanding a PE multiple of ~201.91X based on FY21 earning which is much higher than the industry average PE multiple of 79.77X of FY21.
This might look expensive, but if we look at the company’s Indian Embedded Value of Rs 5,39,686 crores as on September 30, 2021, the Market Cap to Embedded Value (EV) Ratio comes in at just 1.11X.
It’s peers like HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance are trading at an EV multiple of 4.05x and 3.10x, while ICICI Prudential Life trades at 2.5x EV multiple.
Looking at the strong brand value, market leadership, extensive distribution networks, robust risk management and plans of diversifying the product mix we recommend subscribe to the issue with a long-term perspective.
Policyholder’s funds diversification:
Fire at LIC building in Mumbai
A fire broke out on May 7 at the building of the Life Insurance Corporation in Mumbai’s Santacruz neighbourhood, news agency ANI reported.
Eight fire engines were sent to the spot. No casualties have been reported to so far.
Fire officials told news agency ANI the blaze was limited to the Salary Saving Scheme section on the building's second floor.
Largest life insurer in India & fifth largest life insurer globally by GWP: Ventura
LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in India, with a 64.1% market share in terms of premiums, a 66.2% market share in terms of New Business Premium, a 74.6% market share in terms of number of individual policies issued, a 81.1% market share in terms of number of group policies issued for FY21.
Globally, LIC is ranked fifth in terms of life insurance GWP and 10th in terms of total assets.
LIC has the highest number of individual agents, which comprised 55% of all individual agents in India, as of FY21.
LIC IPO Subscription Update:
Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: Way2Wealth
LIC is the largest insurance provider company in India. It has a market share of above 66.2% in new business premium. The company offers participating insurance products and nonparticipating products like unit-linked insurance products, saving insurance products, term insurance products, health insurance, and annuity & pension products. As of 30 Sep 2021, it has a total AUM of `39 lakh Cr. LIC operates through 2048 branches, 113 divisional offices, and 1,554 Satellite Offices. It operates globally in Fiji, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
Valuation and Outlook
Considering the large scale of operations built over last six decade the IPO valuation subsumes most of the risk factors and prices in most of the concerns, the issue appears to be suitable for long term investors.
LIC Distribution Network
Discounted valuations to listed peers provide comfort: Angel One
At the upper end of the price band the LIC IPO is offered at P/EV (embedded value) of 1.1x as compared to other listed players which are trading at multiples of 2.5-4.3x Sep’21 EV. Though there are concerns over LIC regarding market share loss in the individual product business and low margins, we believe that valuationsfactor in most of the negatives.
Expected improvements in product mix and greater transfer of surplus over the coming years are expected to drive profits from current low levels which along with cheap valuations provide comfort. Key risk to the thesis is continued market share loss in the high margin individual business and continued high contribution from low margin PAR and group insurance business.
Girirajan Murugan, CEO of FundsIndia:
We advise LIC policyholders and employees category applicants to apply for the maximum possible. We also suggest investors, especially the first-time investors to apply with a long-term perspective and not short-term.
Murugan believes the valuation of the IPO is attractive to keep the issue stable. "The EV (Embedded Value) seems to be in favour of LIC compared to the existing listing players on the insurance space."
For those investors who are worried that LIC may lose market share to private players, Murugan thinks that LIC has a distribution advantage, increasing the sales mix of direct and corporate channels, and steady swing to a high margin that could be growth drivers for LIC going ahead. Hence, he has a subscribe rating on the issue.
BSE Circular on LIC IPO:
Trading Member/ Syndicate Member/ Sub-Syndicate Member/Other Intermediaries and Self Certified Syndicate Banks (SCSBs) are requested to note that Book Building Platform of BSE – iBBS (internet-based book building software) shall be available for bidding on Saturday May 7, 2022 and Sunday May 8, 2022 from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm for Initial Public Offer of Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC).
Please note that Initial Public Offer of Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) is available for subscription from Wednesday 04 May 2022 to Monday 09 May 2022 with bidding/market timing from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. The Issue period also includes bidding on Saturday, May 7, 2022 and Sunday May 8, 2022.
Angel One:
At the upper end of the price band the LIC IPO is offered at P/EV (embedded value) of 1.1x as compared to other large listed private life insurance companies which are trading at multiples of 2.5-4.3x Sep’21 EV. Though there are concerns over LIC regarding market share loss in individual insurance business and historically lower margins, we believe that valuations factor in most of the negatives.
Expected improvements in product mix and greater transfer of surplus to shareholders account over \the coming years are expected to drive profits from current low levels, which along with cheap valuations provide comfort.
Moreover, discount of Rs 45 and Rs 60 for retail investors & LIC policyholders makes the issue more attractive for them. Hence, we are assigning a “SUBSCRIBE” recommendation to the issue.
LIC IPO subscribed 1.38 times on day 3
The public issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued to receive a healthy response from investors on May 6 - the third day of the bidding, as the offer garnered another Rs 5,000 crore worth of bids. With this, investors have poured in Rs 20,269 crore into the IPO of the country's largest life insurance company in three days.
The offer has garnered bids of 22.34 crore equity shares against the offer size of 16.2 crore shares, subscribing 1.38 times on Friday.
The IPO has received more than 47.2 lakh applications from investors till day 3, as per Edelweiss Partners.
Hello and good morning to the live blog on India's biggest IPO. The issue is available for subscription from Wednesday 04 May 2022 to Monday 09 May 2022. The issue period also includes bidding on Saturday, May 7, 2022 and Sunday May 8, 2022. On the third day (May 6) the issue has subscribed 1.38 times.