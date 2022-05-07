 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC IPO: Issue subscribed 1.54 times on Day 4; retail portion booked 1.35 times, Employees 3.39 times, Policyholders 4.35 times, QIBs 67%, NIIs 93%

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

The Government of India will be selling 3.5 percent or 22.13 crore equity shares through offer for sale of Life Insurance Corporation of India. More than Rs 5,600 crore has already been raised from anchor book on May 2.

LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.54 times

Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its Rs 21,000-crore public issue for subscription for fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed1.54 times, garnering bids for 24.89 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.35 times, employees 3.39 times and policyholders 4.35 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors93 percent.

Opex ratio for LIC has been improving, while the insurance major has one of the lowest commission ratios and it has been improving, says Elara

LIC and Its Market Share

LIC - Key Operational Parameters

Edelweiss Partners Highlights Positives of LIC IPO

Risks as per DRHP: Jefferies

(i) lower attractiveness of recalibrated par products

(ii) higher surrenders and lower persistencies

(iii) an unanticipated intensity in mortality claims from ongoing pandemic

(iv) sharp fluctuations in interest rate

(v) an inability to retain, recruit individual agents

(viii) any union unrest, slowdown, increased wage cost etc.