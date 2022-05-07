LIC IPO: Issue subscribed 1.54 times on Day 4; retail portion booked 1.35 times, Employees 3.39 times, Policyholders 4.35 times, QIBs 67%, NIIs 93%

May 07, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.54 times

Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its Rs 21,000-crore public issue for subscription for fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed 1.54 times, garnering bids for 24.89 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.35 times, employees 3.39 times and policyholders 4.35 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors 93 percent.