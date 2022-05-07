English
    LIC IPO: Issue subscribed 1.54 times on Day 4; retail portion booked 1.35 times, Employees 3.39 times, Policyholders 4.35 times, QIBs 67%, NIIs 93%

    The Government of India will be selling 3.5 percent or 22.13 crore equity shares through offer for sale of Life Insurance Corporation of India. More than Rs 5,600 crore has already been raised from anchor book on May 2.

    • May 07, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

      LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.54 times

      Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its Rs 21,000-crore public issue for subscription for fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed 1.54 times, garnering bids for 24.89 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.

      The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.35 times, employees 3.39 times and policyholders 4.35 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors 93 percent.

    • May 07, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

      Opex ratio for LIC has been improving, while the insurance major has one of the lowest commission ratios and it has been improving, says Elara

    • May 07, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

      LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.53 times

      Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its Rs 21,000-crore public issue for subscription for fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed 1.53 times, garnering bids for 24.74 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.

      The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.34 times, employees 3.37 times and policyholders 4.32 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors 92 percent.

    • May 07, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

      LIC and Its Market Share

    • May 07, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

      LIC and Its Market Share

    • May 07, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

      LIC - Key Operational Parameters

    • May 07, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

      LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.52 times

      Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its public issue for subscription for fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed 1.52 times, garnering bids for 24.60 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.

      The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.33 times, employees 3.33 times and policyholders 4.30 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors 91 percent.

    • May 07, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

      Edelweiss Partners Highlights Positives of LIC IPO

    • May 07, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

      LIC IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 1.51 times

      Country's largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened its public issue for subscription on fourth day. The offer, so far, has subscribed 1.51 times, garnering bids for 24.50 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore shares.

      The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.33 times, employees 3.31 times and policyholders 4.28 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid 67 percent shares of allotted quota and non-institutional investors 87 percent.

    • May 07, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

      Risks as per DRHP: Jefferies

      (i) lower attractiveness of recalibrated par products

      (ii) higher surrenders and lower persistencies

      (iii) an unanticipated intensity in mortality claims from ongoing pandemic

      (iv) sharp fluctuations in interest rate

      (v) an inability to retain, recruit individual agents

      (viii) any union unrest, slowdown, increased wage cost etc.

    • May 07, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

      LIC a largest DII in equities, accounting for nearly 30%: UBS

    • May 07, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

      LIC’s market share in India

