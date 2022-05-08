LIC IPO: Issue subscribed 1.79 times on Day 5, policyholders portion booked 5.04 times, retail 1.59 times, employees 3.79 times, NIIs 1.24 times

May 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Key Risk to LICs business: KR Choksey

• Under the IRDAI Investment Regulations, LIC is required to invest its investment assets forming part of its controlled fund incertain specified categories of assets and instruments, subject to thresholds prescribed for each category of investment. Given the prescribed limits on the way the company’s assets are held and in which its investments can be made, LIC may be unable tomitigate market risks, while making investments, in the same manner as non-insurance companies.

• The company faces limited liquidity risk due to the nature of its liabilities and business structure.

• Events such as changes in regulatory policies, volatility in capital markets, loss of customer confidence in the insurance industry or in the company, or sharp declines in its customers’ financial positions due to a severe deterioration in economic conditions, such as the economic deterioration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, may cause discontinuations of its customers’ insurance policies.

• The strength of the brand ‘LIC’ could be adversely affected by changes in customers’ and market perceptions about the company, particularly in the insurance sector, where integrity, trust and customer confidence are paramount. LIC is exposed to the risk that litigation, misconduct by its employees, agents or other distribution partners, operational failure and negative publicity could harm its brand, reputation, customer trust and business