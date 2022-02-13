English
    LIC books profit of over Rs 29,000 crore from sale of investments

    LIC filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on February 13.

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Mumbai / February 13, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST
    The Life Insurance Corporation of India has booked profit worth Rs 29,102 crore from the sale of investments in the first six months of the current financial year, the insurer’s draft papers for its initial public offering showed.

    LIC filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on February 13. The government is aiming to sell close to 5 percent stake in the life insurance major through its IPO.

    The profit from sales of investments, largely equity assets, were already at 63 percent of the record profits amassed by the life insurer of Rs 46,187 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

    The life insurer likely took benefit of the near 20 percent rally in benchmark equity indices in the first six months of the current financial year driven by investors’ confidence in the quick recovery of the economy from the shock of the second wave of the pandemic.

    LIC has invested close to Rs 2.3 lakh crore by September 30, 2021, which was nearly half of the Rs 4.99 lakh crore invested by the state-owned insurance giant in the previous fiscal year. At its current monthly run rate for the first six months, LIC may end up investing close to Rs 4.6 lakh crore in the current financial year in the stock market.

    The life insurer’s equity assets reach Rs 9.8 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, a jump of nearly 23 percent from March 31, 2021 largely because of an increase in the value of the investments as domestic equity markets rallied.
