Mar 19, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Lemon Tree IPO to hit the street: Issue size is about Rs 1,038 cr, says Patanjali Keswani

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Patanjali Keswani, CMD of Lemon Tree Hotels where he spoke about their IPO, the share issue as well as the number of shareholders expected to be exiting through this issue.

The size is about Rs 1,038 crore, the price band is Rs 54 to Rs 56. So we are selling about 18.5 crore shares which is about 23 percent of the company’s stock, he said.

