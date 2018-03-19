App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Mar 19, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels' Rs 1,000-cr IPO to open on March 26, price band at Rs 54-56 per share

The entire issue by Lemon Tree Hotels consists of offer for sale by Maplewood Investment, RJ Corp, Ravi Kant Jaipuria and Sons (HUF), Whispering Resorts, Swift Builders, Five Star Hospitality Investment Limited, Palms International Investments Limited, Satish Chander Kohli and Raj Pal Gandhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lemon Tree Hotels will open its initial public offering of 18,54,79,400 equity shares for subscription on March 26, with a price band at Rs 54-56 per share.

The entire issue consists of offer for sale by Maplewood Investment, RJ Corp, Ravi Kant Jaipuria and Sons (HUF), Whispering Resorts, Swift Builders, Five Star Hospitality Investment Limited, Palms International Investments Limited, Satish Chander Kohli and Raj Pal Gandhi.

Image21932018

The offer will constitute up to 23.59 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The anchor investors' portion will open for bidding on Friday, March 23, one working day prior to the bid/offer opening date.

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 265 equity shares and in multiples of 265 equity shares thereafter. The offer will close on March 28.

Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The global coordinators &book running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, JP Morgan India. The book running lead manager is YES Securities (India) Limited.

tags #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Lemon Tree Hotels

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC