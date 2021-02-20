MARKET NEWS

Laxmi Organic, MTAR Technologies receive SEBI approval for IPO; likely to hit market by early March

While Laxmi Organics' IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoter Yellow Stone Trust, MTAR Technologies' IPO consists of a fresh issuance of 40 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 82,24,270 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST

Specialty chemicals company Laxmi Organics and precision engineering solutions company MTAR Technologies received SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) approval for their initial public offering (IPO).

Both the IPOs are expected to hit the public markets in early March 2021.

Laxmi Organics' IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoter Yellow Stone Trust.

The Mumbai-based speciality chemicals manufacturer, which started as a manufacturer of acetaldehyde and acetic acid in 1992, has transformed into the largest manufacturer of ethyl acetate in India.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for setting up a manufacturing facility for fluorospecialty chemicals, working capital requirements, purchase of plant and machinery, repayment of certain outstanding, upgrading existing units, and general corporate purposes.

Hyderabad-based precision engineering solutions company MTAR Technologies' IPO consists of a fresh issuance of 40 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 82,24,270 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

MTAR is likely to raise approximately Rs 650 crore through its IPO.

MTAR currently operates out of 7 manufacturing facilities, including an export-oriented unit located in Hyderabad, Telangana, and has been servicing the defence, aerospace and energy sectors for more than four decades.

According to sources, Fabmohur Advisors backed MTAR Tech recently raised Rs 100 crore via a Pre IPO placement to SBI MF and Axis MF at Rs 540 per share which indicates a post money valuation of Rs 1,660 crore.
TAGS: #IPO - News #Laxmi Organic #MTAR Technologies
first published: Feb 20, 2021 05:24 pm

