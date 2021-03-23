English
Laxmi Organic IPO share allotment: Here is how to check the status

The allotment status for Laxmi Organic IPO shares can be checked either on the BSE website or on the site of registrar. Find the links here

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

The share allotment for Laxmi Organic Industries is expected soon and the shares will list on the bourses thereafter. The initial public offering of the company got a strong response as the issue got subscribed 106.81 times the reserved shares during March 15-17.

The Rs 600-crore offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoter Yellow Stone Trust. The net fresh issue proceeds along with pre-IPO placement money will be utilised towards fluorospecialty chemicals facility, SI manufacturing facility and the company's working capital requirements.

Investors can check share allocation on the BSE website. One has to select 'equity' in issue type and issue name 'Laxmi Organic Industries Limited' in a dropdown list, enter 'application number' and 'PAN ', and finally click on 'search'.

The allotment status can also be monitored on the registrar's website. The registrar provided just two steps to know the allotment.

The investor has to select the company name—Laxmi Organic Industries Limited—IPO, enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID, and click on 'search' button.

The trading in shares will commence from March 25.

Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large-scale manufacturing of chemicals. It is among the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India with a market share of approximately 30 percent.
TAGS: #IPO - News #Laxmi Organic
first published: Mar 23, 2021 09:29 am

