Laxmi Organic IPO share allotment finalised: Check the status here

Laxmi Organic IPO: The shares will get transferred to eligible investors' demat accounts by March 24 and the listing of shares will take place on March 25

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST
 
 
Laxmi Organic Industries, a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates, has finalised the share allotment for its initial public offering and has started the refund of money to investors who have not been alloted shares.

The shares will get transferred to eligible investors' demat accounts by March 24 and the listing of shares will take place on March 25.

The share allotment can be checked on the BSE website in few easy steps. Investor has to select 'equity' in issue type and issue name 'Laxmi Organic Industries Limited' in a dropdown list, enter 'application number' and 'PAN', and finally click on 'search'.

The investor can also see share allotment status on the registrar's website. The registrar provided just two steps to know the allotment.

One has to select the company name—Laxmi Organic Industries Limited—IPO, enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID, and click on 'search' button.

The initial public offering of the company, which opened for bidding during March 15-17, had seen overwhelming response from investors as the offer was subscribed 106.81 times the reserved shares.

The Rs 600-crore public offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoter Yellow Stone Trust. The company will utilise the net proceeds from its fresh issue and money from pre-IPO placement, towards fluorospecialty chemicals facility, SI manufacturing facility and the company's working capital requirements.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO - News #Laxmi Organic Industries
first published: Mar 23, 2021 05:27 pm

